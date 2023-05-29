Brave Sheffield Wednesday XI v Barnsley as Darren Moore goes all out at Wembley

Darren Moore has made a brave team selection with his Sheffield Wednesday XI against Barnsley in the League One play-off final.

The Owls boss has gone completely unchanged at Wembley, naming a very attacking side to go up against the Reds for a spot in next season’s Championship.

It’s the same XI that blew Peterborough United away in the semifinal, and instead of changing things up he’s thrown caution to the win as he looks to go at Barnsley from the start.

It means Marvin Johnson and Callum Paterson start as wingbacks, bombing on down the wings, with Josh Windass sitting as the 10 behind Lee Gregory and Michael Johnson.

Michael Ihiekwe starts in the heart of defence with Dominic Iorfa and Reece James alongside him in front of Cameron Dawson - Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer take up the other two spots in the heart of midfield.