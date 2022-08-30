Bradford City v Sheffield Wednesday: Updates and highlights as Owls look to take first step to Wembley
Hello and a very warm welcome to West Yorkshire for The Star’s live coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s latest cup effort.
It’s set for an interesting evening as Sheffield Wednesday’s Papa Johns Trophy campaign for the 2022/23 season kicks off at Bradford City.
The Owls’ stacked squad has the quality and numbers to attack on more than one front and will be hoping to book a date a Wembley way down the line.
But first and foremost is a group stage to navigate - and the challenges of Bradford, Burton Albion and Leicester City’s under-21 side.
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield Wednesday: Championship outfit add George Byers to wishlist as transfer deadline looms
-
2
Released Sheffield Wednesday man set to join ex-Owl in Championship switch after Middlesbrough interest
-
3
Last-ditch offer derailed Sheffield Wednesday transfer as attacker makes 11th hour change
-
4
Sheffield United star reveals Sander Berge transfer hope as he allays fans' fears amid Liverpool links
-
5
Sheffield Wednesday may have to steel themselves for late Lee Gregory pursuit - Derby County keen
Darren Moore is a former fan favourite at Bradford and will be hoping to get one over on his old club.
Keep it locked to the blog below for all the very latest..
Bradford City v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE updates
Last updated: Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 20:10
It’s 1-1!!
Callum Paterson was brought down in the box by Luke Hendrie and Michael Smith was on hand to stroke it home.
The home fans aren’t delighted with that decision. And they might have a point.
But it’s 1-1!
Well then..
Promising..
..but another attack comes to nowt. Paterson did well to find Brown on the left but his cross is weak and easily cut out.
Is it half-time yet?
Half an hour gone..
Alex Mighten has looked a bundle of fun whenever he’s been able to pick up the ball and drive.
Raw, not the biggest. Bundles of fun.
Bantams clawing back..
They’ve looked good in stages and it’s Wednesday who are on the back foot.
Wednesday are getting themselves going here.. Vaulks again sticks Smith in behind, he crosses for Paterson, but more fine defending this time from Songo’o saves the day for Bradford.
Wednesday’s first chance..
Vaulks knocks one over the top for Smith to bound down on.. he goes to pull the trgger but for a well-timed tackle by Timi Odusina.
12 gone..
Jaden Brown has been the most eye-catching of the Wednesday players so far.
He’s won a couple of free-kicks down the left and has caused Bradford problems.
He’s up..
Course he is. The big Scottish hunk of beef.
An injury..
Callum Paterson is down, holding his back.
By eck he’s in the wars, that lad.