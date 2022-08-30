Bradford City v Sheffield Wednesday: Updates and highlights as Owls look to take first step to Wembley

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s set for an interesting evening as Sheffield Wednesday’s Papa Johns Trophy campaign for the 2022/23 season kicks off at Bradford City.

The Owls’ stacked squad has the quality and numbers to attack on more than one front and will be hoping to book a date a Wembley way down the line.

But first and foremost is a group stage to navigate - and the challenges of Bradford, Burton Albion and Leicester City’s under-21 side.

Bradford City's University of Bradford Stadium.

Darren Moore is a former fan favourite at Bradford and will be hoping to get one over on his old club.