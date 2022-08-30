Bradford City v Sheffield Wednesday: How it all happened as Owls fall to Papa Johns Trophy defeat
Hello and a very warm welcome to West Yorkshire for The Star’s live coverage of Sheffield Wednesday’s latest cup effort.
It’s set for an interesting evening as Sheffield Wednesday’s Papa Johns Trophy campaign for the 2022/23 season kicks off at Bradford City.
The Owls’ stacked squad has the quality and numbers to attack on more than one front and will be hoping to book a date a Wembley way down the line.
But first and foremost is a group stage to navigate - and the challenges of Bradford, Burton Albion and Leicester City’s under-21 side.
Darren Moore is a former fan favourite at Bradford and will be hoping to get one over on his old club.
Keep it locked to the blog below for all the very latest..
Bradford City v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE updates
Last updated: Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 20:05
Narratives.. narratives everywhere!
Your team for this evening!
And your hosts..
Life in the other game in the group proving tough for Leicester’s kids then..
They’re 4-0 down after 20 minutes at Burton Albion.
That Owls XI - Joe Crann
It’s an interesting one with 10 changes from the side that started against Forest Green Rovers, but despite all the changes it still looks like it’s 5-3-2 from the Owls.
Brown and Jack Hunt start as wingbacks with James back into the three central defenders following his suspension alongside Iorfa and Agbontohoma.
In midfield young Alex Hunt gets his first start of the season alongside Vaulks, with Paterson playing a bit of a boisterous number 10 role. Smith finally starts for the first time up front, alongside debutant, Mighten.
Plenty of youth on the bench with Davidson, Glover, Galvin and Cook - and you’d think that McGuinness will replace Iorfa at the half time if all is going well.