Bradford City v Sheffield Wednesday: How it all happened as Owls fall to Papa Johns Trophy defeat

It’s an interesting one with 10 changes from the side that started against Forest Green Rovers, but despite all the changes it still looks like it’s 5-3-2 from the Owls.

Brown and Jack Hunt start as wingbacks with James back into the three central defenders following his suspension alongside Iorfa and Agbontohoma.

In midfield young Alex Hunt gets his first start of the season alongside Vaulks, with Paterson playing a bit of a boisterous number 10 role. Smith finally starts for the first time up front, alongside debutant, Mighten.