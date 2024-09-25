Bookies' new predicted final Championship table after Sheffield Wednesday latest loss

Sheffield Wednesday were hit with a tough defeat during their latest Championship outing. Their trip to Kenilworth Road saw them on the wrong side of a 2-1 scoreline after Luton Town’s Carlton Morris cancelled out Barry Bannan’s superb opener with a brace.

The Owls are back in action this weekend with a home clash against West Brom, who are currently top of the table with 16 points banked from a possible 18 so far. Wednesday’s winless run has now stretched to five games and they currently sit down in 22nd, ahead of Cardiff City and Portsmouth.

As the weeks unfold, bookmakers continue to update their title, promotion and relegation odds based on results. Take a look below at the latest favourites to finish in the bottom three this season.