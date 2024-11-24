Bookies' new predicted Championship table after Sheffield Wednesday held as QPR, Preston, Plymouth Argyle and Coventry City all draw

Published 24th Nov 2024, 14:00 BST
Updated 24th Nov 2024, 14:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 with Cardiff City on their return to Championship action

Sheffield Wednesday came from a goal down to draw with Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon on a weekend when several sides in the bottom half of the table dropped points. Luton Town, who are now one point behind the Owls, were the only team in the lower end of the table to pick up three points on either Friday or Saturday.

QPR secured a home draw with Stoke City while Portsmouth’s clash at Blackburn Rovers was postponed. Hull City lost to Luton while Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle drew with Derby County and Watford, respectively. Coventry City held 10-man Sheffield United while Norwich City drew with West Brom. Swansea City are in action against Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

Following the latest Championship fixtures, the bookmakers have put together their latest odds for relegation as they forecast where each team might place come the end of the campaign.

Relegation odds - 2,000/1

1. Leeds United

Relegation odds - 2,000/1 | Getty Images

Relegation odds - 1,500/1

2. Sheffield United

Relegation odds - 1,500/1 | Getty Images

Relegation odds - 1,500/1

3. Middlesbrough

Relegation odds - 1,500/1 | Getty Images

Relegation odds - 1,000/1

4. Sunderland

Relegation odds - 1,000/1 | Getty Images

