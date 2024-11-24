Sheffield Wednesday came from a goal down to draw with Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon on a weekend when several sides in the bottom half of the table dropped points. Luton Town, who are now one point behind the Owls, were the only team in the lower end of the table to pick up three points on either Friday or Saturday.

QPR secured a home draw with Stoke City while Portsmouth’s clash at Blackburn Rovers was postponed. Hull City lost to Luton while Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle drew with Derby County and Watford, respectively. Coventry City held 10-man Sheffield United while Norwich City drew with West Brom. Swansea City are in action against Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.