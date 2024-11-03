Ryan Porteous opened the scoring for the Hornets before Michael Smith hauled the hosts level. Penalties from Tom Ince and Vakoun Bayo put Watford in control before Bayo bagged his second. Pol Valentin replied for the Owls but Bayo was in a clinical mood and completed his hat-trick and then claimed his fourth in the closing stages.

Rohl said: “The players and I have a mixed feeling of shock and disappointment because we’ve improved so much in our last few games. In the first half we were in a good way, we moved the ball well and created lots of chances. I think if you asked the crowd at half-time they would have said they were happy with the performance. I was convinced we could go on and win. There were just six minutes between the two penalties which really knocked us back. We tried to get men forward but we lost our structure when we tried to come back into the game.”