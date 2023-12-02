Right here, right now, Sheffield Wednesday are going to go on and make a fist of a Championship survival bid this season, it is moments we saw in their 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers that will inspire it.

Because that is where the Owls are at. Such was the quicksand Wednesday jumped into at the start of this season, the debate is whether they'll be able to make a dart at it than whether they can do it. We'll know in a few weeks whether that needle is able to be shifted of course, but for now let's park it. And as the bells begin to ring out in festive fervour, blue and whites rejoice. Because Sheffield Wednesday won a football match.

There was a certain irony to it, that it was Blackburn who had created much of the chances, that they had fallen foul to the sort of defending that Wednesday had suffered against in recent weeks. The stats - those ones that people on the internet get angry at - have suggested a Wednesday win has been in the post for some time. With those numbers surely against them on Saturday - though maybe only by a tick - they won. It's a funny old game.

The first half was full of event. Wednesday were slick in possession, moving the ball through the lines nicely and causing problems for the away side, who by the way had rocked up with four wins on the spin on the road and had been described by the Owls manager as, statistically-speaking, the fastest team in the Championship.

When Barry Bannan span the ball wide to Josh Windass, the side's two most trusted attacking players of recent seasons combined. When Windass fizzed a ball into the centre for Bailey Cadamarteri to hammer home, he was passing to the man Danny Rohl has described as the club's future. His finish was confident enough to suggest there might be something in that and he claimed his first senior goal.

It wasn't isolated. There were chances either well blocked or spun wide. At the other end and heading into the second half, Rovers' efforts forced Bambo Diaby into several displays of white-knuckle fire-fighting, Di'Shon Bernard also. Will Vaulks took on the role of Scrappy Doo and Cameron Dawson made a handy save or two. They rode their luck a touch in moments but showed scrap. And then Sammie Szmodics scored his 14th goal of the season.

It is there that Wednesday have been questioned this season. In moments where their resolve has gone unrewarded, the feeling has been shot. They've either gone under or just not been quite good enough, opposition stamina, quality and fight proving too powerful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enter Marvin Johnson, slinking his way through the Blackburn defence with snake hip sassiness, ridding the memories of life absconded. His celebration was one of relief as well as joy.

So too that of Josh Windass, one-on-one for an eternity, bounding in on goal in one direct line, finishing with the confidence of a man with 10 goals this season rather than nil. Should that spark something for the ex-Rangers man in front of goal, Wednesday will be better off for it. It was a tireless and hugely effective performance.

The chimes of Boney M sounded from the Hillsborough speakers post-match. Whatever becomes of this side this season - and a great deal can happen for good and for bad - Danny Rohl appears to have the buy-in from those in the stands.