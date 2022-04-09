Bolton Wanderers vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE updates as Owls look to continue unbeaten run
Sheffield Wednesday may not have a better chance to improve their away form when they take on Bolton this afternoon.
The Trotters are without their captain Ricardo Santos, former Owls favourite Kieran Lee and January signing Kyle Dempsey.
Bolton’s 11-goal top-scorer Dapo Afolayan is only fit enough for the bench.
The Owls, who have six wins from 19 away games, are unbeaten in their last five matches.
Their last win on the road came in February when they came from behind to beat Doncaster Rovers.
Last updated: Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:26
- More than 5,000 Owls fans making the trip to the University of Bolton Stadium
- Jordan Storey available for selection after missing last game against AFC Wimbledon due to personal reasons
- Liam Palmer also in contention for selection
Another Bolton chance
This time Will Aimson heads over the bar from a corner. Probably should have done better there.
Bolton have the ball in the net
But Dion Charles is offside.
George Byers and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing leave the field for Berahino and Paterson.
Owls preparing a double switch
Callum Paterson and Saido Berahino are being readied as Bolton win anohter corner.
Wednesday need to change something. They are yet to get going this half.
Bolton enjoying a spell
Their home fans are willing them on as the Trotters come forward again. Just the one chance for them in this half, right after the restart, but they are enjoying more of the ball.
Bolton sub
Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is replaced by Amadou Bakayoko.
Noise levels going up
‘Come on Wednesday’ rings out from the away end as the travelling fans try and give their team a lift.
No real chances of note for the Owls in the opening 10 minutes of the second half.
We’re back under way
First chance goes to Bolton, put it’s put wide at the far post.
Owls kicking towards the away end.
HT ratings
Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 7
Sam Hutchinson - 7
Jordan Storey - 6
Harlee Dean - 6
Jack Hunt - 6
Marvin Johnson - 7
Barry Bannan - 6
Massimo Luongo - 7
George Byers - 6
Lee Gregory - 7
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing - 7
Decent chances for both sides in a half the Owls have edged on the balance of play.
NML saw an effort blocked following a three-on-two counter attack in added time.