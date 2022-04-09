Bolton Wanderers vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE updates
Sheffield Wednesday may not have a better chance to improve their away form when they take on Bolton this afternoon.
The Trotters are without their captain Ricardo Santos, 11-goal top-scorer Dapo Afolayan and January signing Kyle Dempsey for the clash.
Former Owls favourite Kieran Lee also misses out through injury.
The Owls, who have six wins from 19 away games, are unbeaten in their last five matches.
Their last win on the road came in February when they came from behind to beat Doncaster Rovers.
Bolton Wanderers vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE updates
Last updated: Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 14:04
- More than 5,000 Owls fans making the trip to the University of Bolton Stadium
- Jordan Storey available for selection after missing last game against AFC Wimbledon due to personal reasons
- Liam Palmer also in contention for selection
Three changes for Bolton
Ian Evatt has just 18 players available to him today.
Sheffield Wednesday team news
Jordan Storey replaces Dominic Iorfa, who drops to the bench.
Sylla Sow drops out of the squad altogether.
The Wednesday players have arrived
Ian Evatt’s programme notes
‘I know they will be there in their numbers and with the superb backing we get from our fans it should be a fantastic atmosphere for another entertaining game.
‘Wednesday are another big club in this division with a rich history who are trying to climb back to where they feel they belong.’
Owls away form must improve, admits Moore
Four of Wednesday’s final six matches are on the road, where they have won just six of 19 matches this season.
The play-off race remains on a knife-edge and the Owls will need to pick up points on their travels.
Why Sheffield Wednesday’s away form is worrying Darren Moore
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore admits his side's away form is a concern.
No Kieran Lee reunion today
The popular midfielder, who was given a great reception upon his return to Hillsborough earlier this season, is one of four players ruled out for Bolton.
Captain Ricardo Santos and top-scorer Dapo Afolayan are also missing for Ian Evatt this afternoon along with January signing Kyle Dempsey.
Four ruled out as Bolton Wanderers host Sheffield Wednesday – Kieran Lee disappointment
Bolton Wanderers are severely depleted as they come up against Sheffield Wednesday – and Kieran Lee won’t face his form club.
Will the Owls leave it late?
More than a quarter of the goals Bolton have conceded have come in the final 15 minutes of games.
They have scored 35 per cent of their goals after the 75th minute, too, so don’t leave early!
So who’s available today?
Sheffield Wednesday’s injury situation is constantly revolving, so here’s a recap.
Jordan Storey and Liam Palmer are in contention once again, but Darren Moore has a fresh injury headache to deal with ahead of today’s match.
Josh Windass, Dennis Adeniran, Lewis Gibson and Tyreece John-Jules are still out.
Storey latest as Wednesday confirm triple player boost - but there's another injury concern
Sheffield Wednesday will have Jordan Storey back available when they go up against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.