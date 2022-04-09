Bolton Wanderers vs Sheffield Wednesday: Darren Moore reacts after Owls drop points late on
Sheffield Wednesday may not have a better chance to improve their away form when they take on Bolton this afternoon.
The Trotters are without their captain Ricardo Santos, former Owls favourite Kieran Lee and January signing Kyle Dempsey.
Bolton’s 11-goal top-scorer Dapo Afolayan is only fit enough for the bench.
The Owls, who have six wins from 19 away games, are unbeaten in their last five matches.
Their last win on the road came in February when they came from behind to beat Doncaster Rovers.
Bolton Wanderers vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE updates
Last updated: Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 17:23
- More than 5,000 Owls fans making the trip to the University of Bolton Stadium
- Jordan Storey available for selection after missing last game against AFC Wimbledon due to personal reasons
- Liam Palmer also in contention for selection
DM on the table
‘There’s loads of football to be played.’
DM cont'd
‘It’s disappointing to lose it that way in the last minute today.
‘I don’t blame the strikers. Other players had chances to score as well.’
‘I thought it was a dominant display from start to finish. We did enough today to win the game, that’s the disappointing thing.’
Says the Owls ‘left their shooting boots in Sheffield’.
A bit of a sickener for Wednesday but Bolton will feel they deserved at least a point, which was probably a fair reflection of the game.
Reaction from DM to come.
Owls force a corner
This could be their last chance. Bannan to take...
Five minutes added on
Can the Owls find a response? Bolton straight back on the attack.
Bolton equalise - 1-1
MJ Williams fires in from a corner after the ball falls to him unmarked just outside the six-yard box.
Hunt and Kachunga clash
A yellow card apiece for the pair after a coming together. Nothing much in it.
Here’s that Storey goal
Double Owls chance
First Johnson is denied in the area when his shot is parried away by Trafford. The rebound falls to Bannan, who fires just wide.