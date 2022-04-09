The Trotters are without their captain Ricardo Santos, former Owls favourite Kieran Lee and January signing Kyle Dempsey.

Bolton’s 11-goal top-scorer Dapo Afolayan is only fit enough for the bench.

The Owls, who have six wins from 19 away games, are unbeaten in their last five matches.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday.

Their last win on the road came in February when they came from behind to beat Doncaster Rovers.