Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Sheffield Wednesday travel to the University of Bolton Stadium for Tuesday night’s Championship match against Bolton Wanderers as they look to continue Steve Bruce’s unbeaten run.

The Owls are still just six points off the play-off places heading into the closing stages of the season, while struggling Bolton languish in the relegation zone.

Pictures: Steve Ellis

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 8pm on Tuesday 12 March.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is available on the red button on Sky Sports Football, and coverage should also be available on the club’s iFollow service.

Where can I get updates for the match?

You can get all the latest team news and match updates on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Wednesday will be without Fernando Forestieri and Lucas Joao as the list of injured players grows. Steven Fletcher will also be a doubt after coming off injured against Derby County.

Who is the referee?

The referee is Stephen Martin, his assistants are Andrew Fox and Matthew McGrat and the fourth official is Andy Haines.

What are the betting odds?

Sky Bet have a Bolton win at 14/5, a draw is 21/10 and a Wednesday win is 11/10.

What is Wednesday and Bolton’s form?

The Owls are still unbeaten under Steve Bruce as they currently sit 14th in the Championship table.

Struggling Bolton have problems on and off the pitch as they are in the middle of a takeover bid and currently languish in 23rd place in the league.