Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday MATCHDAY LIVE BLOG: one change for Owls and two for Bolton, kick off at 8pm Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE Sign Up To Our Sheffield Wednesday Newsletter Sign up Sheffield Wednesday are back in action under the lights at the University of Bolton Stadium tonight as they take on Bolton Wanderers. Keep track of all the latest team news and match updates on our live blog - and don't forget to refresh the page. Super computer predicts EVERY Championship midweek result - and it's bad news for Leeds United Sheffield Wednesday: Why Steve Bruce has sympathy for Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson