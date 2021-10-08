That’s been the message of their manager Ian Evatt who this week said his side will go out to attack their hosts in their attempt to throw themselves into the League One playoff places.

And Trotters defender George Johnston has followed in bullish suit, setting out the Trotters’ plans to strangle the atmosphere at Hillsborough by starting the match strong.

“It’s going to be a good atmosphere first and foremost and I think the main thing for us is getting control of the game, getting control of the atmosphere,” he told The Bolton News.

“An early goal will help but also keeping the ball and moving the ball quick, like we usually do, will sap the energy out of the atmosphere and then we can take control of the game and push on from there.”

The confident former Liverpool youth prospect, who was the subject of a £300,000 move to Feyenoord in 2019, explained his side’s commitment and reasoning behind a preference to play from the back, a tactic also preferred by Owls boss Darren Moore

“When we go away from home the manager demands us to be ever braver, show even more courage than we do at home,” he said. “We take to that task quite well and thrive on fans being against us and not having the same noise as we’d have here.

“It is something we are looking forward to, a ground like Hillsborough, because there will be a big following there.

“The manager wants us to get on the ball and play it out from the back and I think you have seen the benefits of that because we have played some good stuff by being brave.”

Johnston expects Bolton, placed seventh in the table three points ahead of Wednesday having played a game in hand, to maintain their bright start to the season.