Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson on why his side will need ‘one almighty effort’ to beat Sheffield Wednesday

Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson insists that his side will have to be at their ‘very best’ if they are to beat Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night and end Steve Bruce’s unbeaten record.

The Trotters come into the clash on the back of a 2-1 win over Millwall at the weekend and are currently five points from safety as they languish in 23rd place in the Championship.

Phil Parkinson. Image: Dave Howarth/PA Wire.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Tuesday night match at the University of Bolton Stadium, Parkinson said: “We need one almighty effort this week for our games against Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan Athletic before we head into the international break.

“We’re having to patch players up so they are ready for the battle ahead.”

Parkinson also confirmed that Jason Lowe, David Wheater and Craig Noone are all available for selection after missing matches through suspension.

On the challenge Wednesday pose, Parkinson said: “Sheffield Wednesday have done very well since Steve Bruce’s arrival at the club, but we’re confident, especially after the weekend’s victory over Millwall that we can take something from the game tomorrow night.

“Wednesday generally play in a 4-4-2/4-4-1-1 formation. Steve has gone in there though and organised and simplified their play a bit which has reaped dividends.

“At Hillsborough earlier in the season, there was nothing in that game and they managed to nick it through a set play. I expect a similar encounter tomorrow night.”

Wednesday have not won away at Bolton for seven years, but victory would take them three points closer to the play-offs as Steve Bruce’s side look to mount a late challenge.