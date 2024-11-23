Bold Sheffield Wednesday XI revealed as four attackers named in Cardiff City clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has named an attacking XI to take on Cardiff City this afternoon.

The Owls are looking to get back to winning ways after falling to a 1-0 win at Sheffield United before the international break, and the manager is certainly going for it as he picks four attackers to try and put pressure on a Cardiff side that have struggled on the road so far this season.

Iké Ugbo and Josh Windass keep their place in the side after the Steel City derby, but Michael Smith and Djeidi Gassama have both been added to the mix as well, with Röhl eager to see his team get amongst the goals.

There’s also a return to the squad for midfielder, Nathaniel Chalobah, who hasn’t featured for the Wednesday since back in August, after he made his U21 comeback recently, and he’ll no doubt be itching to get back on the field to show Wednesdayites what they’ve been missing in his absence.

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Wednesday XI: Beadle, Valery, Bernard, M. Lowe, Johnson, Bannan, Charles, Windass, Gassama, Ugbo, Smith

Cardiff XI: Alnwick, Ng, Goutas, Daland, O’Dowda, Robertson, Turnbull, Colwill, Tanner, Meite, Robinson