‘Bodycatcher’ Dominic Iorfa can be the difference for Sheffield Wednesday – Joe Crann’s column

There’s a school of thought that if Iorfa hadn’t devastatingly ruptured his Achilles last year that Wednesday might not have been in League One at all this season. He’s the sort of player that can make that big a difference to a side, and one that will win points on his own over the course of a season.

Three points would have kept the Owls in the Championship.

Now, having dropped down a level, the expectation was that Iorfa would be a standout performer for Wednesday after recovering from injury, the sort of player that would stand head and shoulders above many others in the division – both literally and figuratively.

And so far, he’s barely put a foot wrong… With 21 interceptions, 44 aerials won and 53 clearances made having played every single minute in League One this season, Iorfa has shown why he’s considered such a brilliant bargain buy amongst the Wednesday faithful.

It’s not just the fans either…

When asked about his nickname nickname, Iorfa’s defensive partner, Chey Dunkley, said with a smile, “Nobody can get past Dom. Athletically he’s probably the best in the league. He’s so athletically strong, he’s a big player for us… That’s why I call him Bodycatcher. There was a video of how he’s played this season, and some of the challenges he’s made and calm play in winning the wall back - he’s looked Rolls Royce.”

Dominic Iorfa has been ever-present for Sheffield Wednesday in League One this season.

That’s the thing with the way ‘Big Dom’ plays, though… There’s so much of what he does that he just makes look so easy. The way he tracks back and mops up a mistake, galloping past the attacker even when he starts a yard or two behind him. The way he powers past forwards on the way to winning aerial challenges. He was an absolute steal at £200,00 – and he’s still 26, too.