News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Bobble hats and hot drinks - 24 great pictures of Sheffield Wednesday fans braving the cold - gallery

It was another cold afternoon at Sheffield Wednesday, but Owls fans wrapped up to watch their team face Coventry City.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 15:26 GMT

Wednesday were beaten 2-1 by Coventry City as their safety hopes took another hit, but Wednesdayites were still in good spirits ahead of the tie in anticipation of getting a result against the in-form Sky Blues.

There were bobble hats galore and plenty of hot drinks as supporters looked to stay warm at S6, and despite the weather there were plenty of smiles on show as well.

Here are 24 great photos from the afternoon - can you spot anyone you know?

A fan reads the match day programme ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City at Hillsborough.

1. Sheffield Wednesday fans at home against Coventry City

A fan reads the match day programme ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City at Hillsborough. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Fans look on ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City at Hillsborough

2. Sheffield Wednesday fans at home against Coventry City

Fans look on ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City at Hillsborough Photo: Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Photo Sales
There were bobble hats and hot drinks everywhere as the Owls faced Coventry - sadly there was no three points at the end of the day.

3. Sheffield Wednesday fans at home against Coventry City

There were bobble hats and hot drinks everywhere as the Owls faced Coventry - sadly there was no three points at the end of the day. Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
There were bobble hats and hot drinks everywhere as the Owls faced Coventry - sadly there was no three points at the end of the day.

4. Sheffield Wednesday fans at home against Coventry City

There were bobble hats and hot drinks everywhere as the Owls faced Coventry - sadly there was no three points at the end of the day. Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page