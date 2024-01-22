It was another cold afternoon at Sheffield Wednesday, but Owls fans wrapped up to watch their team face Coventry City.

Wednesday were beaten 2-1 by Coventry City as their safety hopes took another hit, but Wednesdayites were still in good spirits ahead of the tie in anticipation of getting a result against the in-form Sky Blues.

There were bobble hats galore and plenty of hot drinks as supporters looked to stay warm at S6, and despite the weather there were plenty of smiles on show as well.

Here are 24 great photos from the afternoon - can you spot anyone you know?

A fan reads the match day programme ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City at Hillsborough.

