Blackpool captain, James Husband, says Sheffield Wednesday’s great escape last season is a sign of how difficult tonight’s game will be.

Wednesday face the Tangerines this evening at Bloomfield Road as the two clubs eye a spot in the fourth round of this year’s Carabao Cup, and it’s the Owls who go into the tie as favourites given their status in the division above their opponents.

Husband, who hails from Leeds, was the hero for Blackpool at the weekend as he grabbed a late winner for Steve Bruce’s side against Exeter City, and though they’re a League One outfit facing a Championship side, their win over Blackburn Rovers in the last round will give them hope of causing another upset.

For the fullback, he believes that what Danny Röhl’s team achieved last season should be seen as a warning for their ability, but insists they’re hoping they can take another scalp when they head into battle this evening.

“We know it’s going to be tough,” he told the club’s website. “They’re a very good team as you seen last year with the trouble they got themselves out of... It’s a good test for us to come up against teams like that as we need to challenge ourselves to see where we are at. We did well against Blackburn. We did exactly what we needed to do to win the game - let’s hope we can do the same against Sheffield Wednesday.”

The two teams lock horns at 7.45pm as Bruce comes up against the Owls for the first time since leaving them for Newcastle United, and former Wednesday striker, Jordan Rhodes, is also expected to feature in what is going to be a bit of a reunion by the coast.