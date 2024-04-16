Sheffield Wednesday return to action on Sunday when they take on relegation rivals Blackburn Rovers in a huge clash at the bottom of the table. The Owls are currently one point from safety with three points remaining, while Rovers are five points better off, and anything but a win for Danny Rohl’s men this weekend will likely mean Wednesday cannot catch this week’s opponents.
Wednesday need points, and this is arguably the most winnable of their three remaining games, adding extra pressure. As the build-up to the clash continues, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both teams.
