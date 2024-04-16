Blackburn Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday early injury news as 8 ruled out and two doubts - gallery

A look at the latest injury news surrounding Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday as they prepare to face off at Ewood Park.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 16th Apr 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 17:39 BST

Sheffield Wednesday return to action on Sunday when they take on relegation rivals Blackburn Rovers in a huge clash at the bottom of the table. The Owls are currently one point from safety with three points remaining, while Rovers are five points better off, and anything but a win for Danny Rohl’s men this weekend will likely mean Wednesday cannot catch this week’s opponents.

Wednesday need points, and this is arguably the most winnable of their three remaining games, adding extra pressure. As the build-up to the clash continues, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both teams.

1. Andrew Moran - Doubt

Moran will face a race against time after picking up a thigh issue.

2. Scott Wharton - Doubt

Wharton has a reoccurring back injury and is a doubt.

3. Yasin Ayari - Out

Ayari is hoping to return before the end of the season, but he won't feature here.

4. John Fleck - Out

Fleck is out for the season.

