Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday: is it on tv, what time is kick off and what are the odds?

Sheffield Wednesday will travel to Ewood Park to play Blackburn Rovers on Saturday as Jos Luhukay’s side look to end their winless run.

The Owls have slipped to 18th place in the table in recent weeks, having lost their match against Derby County at the weekend.

Jos Luhukay and Tony Mowbray

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 3pm on Saturday 1 December.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is not being shown on Sky Sports but coverage should be available via the club’s iFollow service.

How can I follow Blackburn v Sheffield Wednesday live?

You can follow the latest action and team news on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Jos Luhukay’s side are without any new injuries – just long-term absences Kieran Lee, Gary Hooper and Sam Winnall are expected to be absent.

Who is the referee?

Refereeing appointments have not yet been announced.

What are the betting odds?

The odds for a Blackburn win are 10/11, a draw is 5/2 and a Wednesday win is 3/1.

What is Blackburn and Wednesday’s form?

Blackburn lost their last match against Preston 4-1 and drew 1-1 with Rotherham United before that.

Rovers are currently 11th in the table with 26 points so far this campaign.

Wednesday are without a win in six matches and haven’t won at home since August against bottom of the table Ipswich Town.