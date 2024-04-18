Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for one of the biggest games of their season, facing relegation rivals Blackburn Rovers away from home this weekend. The Owls are currently one point from safety, and they will desperately want to avoid falling further behind further behind with just two games to play.

Elsewhere in the Championship, the race for two play-off spots remains open, while four teams are still competing for two automatic promotion spots. This weekend promises to be another huge round of fixtures in the Championship, and here we round up the latest surrounding Wednesday’s rivals.

Dodds warning

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland interim boss Mike Dodds has sent a transfer warning over his side amid talk that Jobe Bellingham and others could be snapped up. Dodds told the Northern Echo: “It’s got to be right for the football club and all those players are under contract. I don’t know the exact ins and outs because my focus is on the grass, but they have lengthy contracts and so the club are in a strong position.

“It’s really clear that if anyone wants to come and take a Sunderland player then they’re going to have to pay the premium because, whoever it is, you’re talking about a young player who has already done well but still has the potential to develop further. You’re also talking about a player with time on their contract so when you put those three things together, it’s clear that you would have to pay a premium.”

Szmodics admission

Almost unstoppable Blackburn star Sammie Szmodics has confirmed his desire to play in the Premier League amid a superb season. He told TalkSport: “I would like to think so [ready to make the step up].