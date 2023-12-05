Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder has been one of the Championship's shining lights this season and tops the division's scoring charts, but despite his 65th-minute equaliser couldn't go do enough to prevent the Owls going on to collect their second win of the campaign.

Szmodic celebrated his goal by putting his finger to his lips and delivering a 'shush' gesture into the Hillsborough crowd, prompting a confused reaction from many Owls fans, who he later praised for their impact on Wednesday's win.

"I was getting a load of hate and some boos from their fans and I'm not really sure why," Szmodics explained to RoversTV post-match. "They said I was diving but they're a physical team. We're a small, technical team that flick balls around the corner, we get fouls. They're a loud bunch, they're a good following and it was enjoyable to score.