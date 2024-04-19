Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls take on Rover at Ewood Park on Sunday as both sides seek victory in their fight for survival, and for the home side they could well have secured their Championship status completely by the time the weekend is over.

It won’t be easy, though, against a Wednesday side fighting for their lives in the second tier, and with over 7,000 making the trip there is going to be a noisy away end cheering them on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eustace is wary of the threat that the visitors pose, but wants the home fans to ‘put a marker down’ when thousands of Wednesdayites descend on Lancashire.

"They're doing very well at the moment,” he told the media. “They're very much on the front foot and are very direct at the moment because they're a big, big team… We know what we'll be coming up against and it's one we'll be looking forward to.

“We've got a big away following coming, so let's put a marker down and show we're ready for anything that's thrown at us because we're one club and a family… One thing I stressed was wanting the fans to be connected with the players and we've certainly had that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad