Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace has issued an update on a player who was injured during a recent clash with Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls gave their safety bid a huge boost recently with an away win over Blackburn Rovers, going on to add a win over West Brom.

Those results mean Wednesday head into their final game of the season only needing a point to survive, while either of the two teams below them failing to win will also do the job. Blackburn are in a very similar situation, but if either of the three teams below them fail to win they will be safe.

Rovers could also be safe with a point, but they have the tricky task of facing a Leicester City side in a celebratory mood at the Kind Power Stadium. The Foxes won the league title during the week and this will be their first home game since.

Blackburn will potentially go up against Leicester without manager John Eustace on the sideline, with the Rovers boss having been charged for misconduct, likely leading to a one-match suspension. But they will also remain without key man Scott Wharton, who picked up a serious knee injury against Wednesday recently.

“Scotty had a big operation on Wednesday and he’s recovering well from that,” Blackburn boss Eustace confirmed. “Everything went smoothly with that and he has a long time off the grass now.

“It’s a big plus that it went well and I’m sure he’ll come back firing and being the top player he is. His level of professionalism has been second to none since I’ve been here. He’s stood up and been a real leader in all his performances. This is a setback and I know he’s had a setback before and come back stronger.

“He’s got a fantastic family behind him and the support of the players, and I’m sure he’ll be fine. He’s been around the group for the first couple of days this week and has been encouraging them to make sure we’re ready for Saturday. Speaking to Proc (Andy Procter) and to Scott, the surgeon’s told them that it went as well as it could have been.