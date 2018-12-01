Blackburn Rovers 4-2 Sheffield Wednesday: On-the-whistle match report

Sheffield Wednesday crashed to a sorry defeat against Blackburn Rovers, losing 4-2 at Ewood Park.

The defeat was played to a backdrop of discontent among the Owls fans, with chants of "We want Jos out" being sung throughout the second half.

The Owls were poor all afternoon, with defensive lapses again proving their downfall as Danny Graham notched a hat-trick for the hosts.

Wednesday made two changes from the midweek win over Bolton, with Lucas Joao and Liam Palmer replacing Matt Penney and the suspended Ash Baker.

The hosts got off to a rapid start with Harrison Reed sidefooting a shot against a post with the goal at his mercy.

That profligacy was not evident just minutes later though, when Graham fired home emphatically after Bradley Dack's shot was palmed away by Cameron Dawson.

Wednesday were limited going forward with Steven Fletcher winning plenty of headers but nobody to pick up the second ball.

Dack and Graham were stealing the show for the hosts and the former made it 2-0 on 53 minutes.

A pacey ball was flashed across the Wednesday box and Dack was on hand to slide the ball home.

Wednesday pulled one back just after the hour when Lucas Joao let rip from long-range with a stunning strike.

But Rovers restored their two-goal cushion minutes later through Graham when he tapped home after Dack's initial effort came back off the upright.

Wednesday kept pushing and made it 3-2 with five minutes to go.

Barry Bannan jinked his way into the area and saw a delicate shot come back off a post and trickle across the line before being bundled in. It was later given as an own goal for the home ‘keeper David Raya.

But Rovers for the third time in the game sealed a two-goal cushion once more when Graham completed his treble by tapping in - again - after Dack laid him off.

Owls: Dawson, Palmer, Hector, Lees, Thorniley, Pelupessy, Bannan, Reach, Matias (Forestieri 46, Onomah 90), Joao, Fletcher (Nuhiu 46)

Subs not used: Wildsmith, Fox, Pudil, Penney

Read more Owls news from the Star