Coming off the back of a coupon-busting win over West Brom and into a double-away game week, the Owls looked a little off-colour in moments of the first half but were barely bothered by the hosts barring one excellent save from James Beadle.
The second half Owls grew into things, probing away and setting up attacks with more regularity - they were probably the better side on balance. All in all, it struck as a good, solid point on the road.
Featuring one eight, here are our player ratings from Ashton Gate.
1. James Beadle - 8
Blimey O'Reilly that was some save, wasn't it? Anis Mehmeti will have thought he'd scored - no dice thanks to the right paw of Beadle. Made another couple of good stops. | UGC
2. Yan Valery - 6
Right in the thick of the action early doors. Progress slowed as the Robins closed up the Owls' right channel and Valery stepped in to the back three after the exit of Palmer to decent effect. | UGC
3. Liam Palmer - 6
Not always too tidy in possession, but solid enough otherwise. Took a knock and was removed at half-time. | UGC
4. Di'Shon Bernard - 8
Stepped back into the side with composure, strong to cut out an early attack and headed well. Sniffed out a couple of dangerous-looking attacks. Looked well for his rest. Late sliding tackle was a barn burner. | UGC
