Birthday celebrations today for former Sheffield Wednesday hot-shot

Former Sheffield Wednesday favourite Mark Bright turns 56 today.

The forward was at Hillsborough from 1992–1997, having arrived from Crystal Palace left the London club for the Owls in September 1992 in a cash-plus-player exchange swap involving fellow striker Paul Williams.

He was successful goal-scorer before falling out of favour in 1996.

Bright was loaned to Second Division Millwall, before joining Swiss club FC Sion in January 1997.

His next port of call was Charlton Athletic before retiring at the end of the 1998–99 season and working as a media pundit.