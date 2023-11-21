Sheffield Wednesday are preparing to return to action as the international break reaches its final stages. It has been a miserable season for the Owls so far, sitting bottom of the table with just one win to their name and nine points from safety.

This weekend, they will head to the West Midlands in search of their second win, taking on fellow strugglers Birmingham City, who have not enjoyed an ideal start to life under Wayne Rooney, currently in 18th place. As the St Andrew's clash comes into sight, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both teams.