News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Birmingham City v Sheffield Wednesday injury news as 6 out and 1 doubt

All the latest injury news surrounding Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday aheaf of this weekend's Championship clash.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 21st Nov 2023, 16:53 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 16:59 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing to return to action as the international break reaches its final stages. It has been a miserable season for the Owls so far, sitting bottom of the table with just one win to their name and nine points from safety.

This weekend, they will head to the West Midlands in search of their second win, taking on fellow strugglers Birmingham City, who have not enjoyed an ideal start to life under Wayne Rooney, currently in 18th place. As the St Andrew's clash comes into sight, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both teams.

1. Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday - The injury latest

Photo Sales
Rooney has said: "I’m hoping that Lee will be available for Sheffield Wednesday."

2. Lee Buchanan - Doubt

Rooney has said: "I’m hoping that Lee will be available for Sheffield Wednesday."

Photo Sales
Rooney has said: “Keshi and Tyler Roberts may be a little bit longer too, but gradually we are starting to get players back."

3. Keshi Anderson - Out

Rooney has said: “Keshi and Tyler Roberts may be a little bit longer too, but gradually we are starting to get players back."

Photo Sales
The same as above applies.

4. Tyler Roberts - Out

The same as above applies.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Birmingham CityWayne Rooney