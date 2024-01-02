Birmingham City have sacked Wayne Rooney in a bid to arrest their poor form in the Championship relegation battle. Rooney took over from John Eustace on October 11 but lead the club from sixth to 20th place in the table. The former Manchester United striker has lost nine of his 15 games in the dugout, most recently a 3-0 defeat at promotion-chasing Leeds United on Monday.

The Midlands club now sit just two places and six points ahead of Sheffield Wednesday, who occupy the third and final relegation spot with 22 points. Danny Rohl's side have enjoyed an uptick in form, winning their last two against Preston North End and Hull City.