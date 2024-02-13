Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Birmingham City boss Tony Mowbray has revealed his side were "very close" to signing Ian Poveda in January, as the winger completed a deadline day move to Sheffield Wednesday.

As reported by The Star on February 1, Birmingham were interested in signing Poveda, who had played under Mowbray at Blackburn Rovers. However, the Owls won the race to sign the Colombian. He made his first start for the club on Friday night as Danny Röhl's side defeated Birmingham 2-0 at Hillsborough, with Poveda assisting the first of Ike Ugbo's two goals to boost Wednesday's Championship survival hopes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And now Mowbray has revealed how close his side were to securing a deal for the player, who he hailed as "very talented" having got to know the player at Ewood Park.