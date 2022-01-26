Biggest hint yet dropped on Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass as remarkable run goes on

The Owls forward, who has plundered four goals and an assist this season while navigating his comeback from hamstring surgery undertaken in preseason, has scored in all but one of his league appearances this season and boasts a rate of a goal contribution every 35 minutes.

Remarkably, Windass has provided either a goal or an assist for five of the six goals the side have scored with him on the pitch this season, meaning he has directly contributed to a little over 83 per cent of those goals.

His return to action has been a measured one. Wednesday boss Darren Moore has commented on a number of occasions about the importance of keeping the former Rangers man fit for the rest of the season and to reject the temptation to rush him into too much action too quickly.

And the temptation must have been great in that since Moore arrived at the club in March, Windass has scored 10 goals and claimed five assists; a goal contribution every 92 minutes.

Speaking to The Star after Windass came on to score in the Owls’ defeat at Oxford United last weekend, Moore hinted that the visit of Ipswich could be the time to bring him back into the starting line-up.

“He's in a good position now. We've managed him through,” he said. “He had 20 minutes last week, he's had 35 minutes or so today, so he's been brilliant.

“He's had two full weeks of training and he'll get another week of training in, so it all bodes well for him in terms of him getting to the level he needs to get to.

“The goal he scored was an excellent goal, such a clean strike. You have to be on the wavelength and have that quality. He just looked in total control of it. I was really pleased for him. A goal like that does him a world of good.