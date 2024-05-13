Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday defender, Liam Palmer, certainly hasn’t been having a break since the season came to an end.

‘Palms’ played a vital role in the Owls staying in the Championship this season, scoring on the final day to help make sure the team remains a second-tier outfit for 2024/25, but while some may have expected him to be on a plane straight away, the long-serving Wednesday man has had other things on his plate.

On one hand he’s undergoing his UEFA coaching badges as he prepares for life after playing, whenever that may come, but he’s also been working hard to help raise money for PACT - Parents Association of Children with Tumours and Leukaemia - for whom he is now a patron.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunday saw Palmer put together a 5km run/walk in association with Diet Starts Monday Running Club that was well-attended in Hillsborough Park, and around £3,000 has been raised for charity as the llifelong Owl looks to do his bit for the community.

“It’s been really good,” he told The Star afterwards. “I combined my running club with the charity, and everyone’s happy. I think we just about had enough medals! It’s been about coming together and raising money and awareness for PACT.

“We had the charity ball last night and people spoke about their experiences with the charity, and it just drummed it home how vital the work they do is. Even though they’re a small charity, they make a big impact in people’s lives when they most need it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully bigger and better next year… This park is really good, it’s all enclosed, nobody can get lost, and it’s really well marshalled. Running past Hillsborough obviously helps as well. But yeah, it’s been a nice turnout - plenty of selfies, plenty of smiles, and it’s been a really good day.”