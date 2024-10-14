Big week as Sheffield Wednesday trio near Owls return ahead of Burnley visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s a big week ahead for James Beadle as well as Pierce and Shea Charles, with the trio all hoping to be in action over the next couple of days.

All three are currently away on international duty for England U21s and Northern Ireland’s senior team at this point in time, with their Owls teammates preparing for Burnley without them for the first part of this week.

Beadle was an unused substitute as the Young Lions picked up an important win over Ukraine in their penultimate U21 Euro 2025 qualifier, with James Trafford being selected ahead of him, but he will be hoping that he gets a chance to show what he’s capable of on Tuesday night when they take on Azerbaijan. England have to win and hope the Ukrainians drop points if they’re going to top Group F.

Meanwhile, for the Charles brothers, they will also be in action tomorrow night as Michael O’Neill’s side play host to Bulgaria at Windsor Park, and it may be that they are handed another start together after becoming the latest set of brothers to play for their nation in the 0-0 draw with Belarus over the weekend. NI are currently third in their Nations League group, and need to make home advantage count if they’re to climb up the table.

All three will then return to Middlewood Road as Danny Röhl and his team get themselves ready for the visit of the Clarets on Saturday afternoon, with Beadle and Shea Charles expected to head straight into the XI as Championship football returns to S6 for the first time since that win over West Bromwich Albion.

Meanwhile, there has been no word yet on Di’Shon Bernard after he withdrew from Jamaica’s CONCACAF Nations League games due to injury, with manager, Steve McLaren, only saying that he received a text from the defender saying that he wouldn’t be able to make it.

Speaking to the media last week, the Reggae Boyz boss said, Di’Shon text me after his game last Saturday and unfortunately he picked up an injury, which is to be assessed this week and therefore he couldn’t make the camp.”

Wednesday also have also had youth players on international duty, with Caelan Cadamarteri spending time with Scotland, Tom Streets being called up by England, and Will Grainger - who got on the scoresheet once again - playing for Wales.