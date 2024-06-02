Big threat to Sheffield Wednesday's Ike Ugbo hopes may come from unexpected place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday face fierce competition in their mission to sign Ike Ugbo, with the Owls having made contact over his potential signing after his club’s dramatic relegation.

The Canada international made a huge impact in Wednesday’s survival glory, injecting goal threat to the side for whom he scored seven times in 19 appearances. His parent club Troyes were relegated from the French second tier amid mass fan protests and Ugbo is expected to leave the club this summer despite having a reported two years left on his contract.

It was reported by The Star earlier this month that suitors of the 25-year-old former Chelsea youngster will likely have to wait until after the Copa America to land their man, with Ugbo - who is not expected to come cheap - set to play a big part for Canada.

Among clubs from England and Europe, The Star understands that MLS clubs are keen on Ugbo and are ready to press their case for a permanent transfer. Rules in the MLS decree that players to have come through listed academy systems in either the USA or Canada do not count as ‘international players’.

Ontario-based Woodbridge Strikers, for whom Ugbo played as a child, are one of the Canadian Approved Youth Clubs. The Star is told that despite the short period he played for them at such a young age, this means Ugbo would not take up one of the 233 international roster slots that are divided among the 29 clubs.

These slots can be traded between clubs, making these homegrown players especially attractive to some of the traditionally smaller clubs in the league. It is highly likely, however, that Ugbo would command a salary that would take him into ‘designated player’ territory, of which any club can have only three per squad.