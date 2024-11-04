Josh Sargent wasn’t going to face Sheffield Wednesday, but now it’s confirmed that he won’t play again for Norwich City in 2024.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The American international is one of several Norwich players who was set to be absent for the trip to Hillsborough on Tuesday evening, and while news of his extended absence will come as a real blow for Johannes Hoff Thorup, there was also a fresh injury concern for him to worry about as well.

Gabe Forsyth, who started for the Canaries against Cardiff City over the weekend, has managed to sustain a knee injury that has ruled him out of the game against the Owls, handing the away manager another selection problem as he weighs up what line up to go with at S6. With Sargent it has become clear that he won’t be in contention for some time now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the 24-year-old American, as well as others, Thorup said, "He is going to require surgery, so we're looking at eight weeks. It's not the ideal scenario for anybody. We have options and possibilities for other players to come in... Gabe Forsyth suffered a knee injury and won't be available tomorrow. We will scan him tomorrow and hope it's not too serious. He can see now the opportunity is there, so it's disappointing for him.

"We hope to have Angus Gunn and Marcelino Núñez back after the international break. We don't want to do anything too risky and we can hope to have Núñez back not long after the break."

The Owls and Norwich will face off at 7.45pm on Tuesday as the home side look to get back to winning ways ahead of this weekend’s huge game against Sheffield United.