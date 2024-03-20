Big Sheffield Wednesday fixture brought forward as key dates are confirmed
The Owls will take on the Black Cats on the first weekend of May in a clash that could still decide whether or not they are in the Championship next season, and it has now been revealed by the English Football League that all 12 games will take place at 12.30pm.
A piece on the club's official website read, "Details have been confirmed for the end of the regular EFL season with all Championship fixtures set for a 12:30pm kick off on Saturday 4 May.
"Wednesday’s campaign will conclude with a clash against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Eight games of the 2023/24 season remain for the Owls with Swansea next-up in S6 after the international break on Friday 29 March."
Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that the play-off finals at Wembley will take place on the 18th, 19th and 26th of May, starting with League One and ending with the Championship. Times for all three are yet to be finalised.
Though it's not been realistic for months now, mathematically Wednesday's chances of finishing in the play-offs could officially come to an end against Swansea City after the international break, however for Danny Röhl he only needs to see his side move up two places in the table between now and May 5th for the campaign to have been a great success.