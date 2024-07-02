Big Sheffield Wednesday deal completed as vital attacker signs on at Hillsborough
The 30-year-old’s future has been very much up in the air in recent weeks as his deal drew closer to expiring at Hillsborough, and at one point it looked like he may be on his way out of S6. However The Star reported over the weekend that terms had finally been agreed, and now his stay has been confirmed by the club.
Windass has scored some huge goals for Wednesday during his time in blue and white, including vital strikes at Wembley to seal promotion and in last season’s Great Escape - now he’ll have the chance to add more chapters to his S6 story.
His new deal was announced on Tuesday, with the club releasing an ‘extended’ version of their away kit launch before taking to Twitter to say that he is ‘here to stay’.
Meanwhile, a statement on the club’s official website read, in part, “Josh Windass has extended his stay with Sheffield Wednesday.The popular forward has signed a new contract ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. The 30-year-old’s long association with the Owls is set to continue, with Windass first moving to Hillsborough on loan during the 2019/20 season.”
Windass has got 57 goals and assists in his 135 outings in Wednesday colours, and he’ll now be able to add to that as he tries to become just the third player this side of the millennium to reach 50 goals for the club. He’s the third contract renewal of the summer after Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer.
