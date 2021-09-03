Big Sheffield Wednesday boost as new signing confirms his imminent return

Shodipo was one of the Owls’ top performers in preseason following his loan move to Hillsborough from Queens Park Rangers, however he was dealt a blow in the Carabao Cup as he picked up a hamstring injury against Huddersfield Town.

That injury meant a spell on the sidelines and a wait for his league debut in blue and white, but he’s suggested that he’s now in the running to get back into the side when they make the trip down to Plymouth Argyle next weekend.

Speaking to the club during the international break, the 24-year-old said, “It was a frustrating start because I got injured in the first competitive game… I’d been raring to go for the season, and then that happened. But I’m back now, and I’m ready.

“It’s a relief now, because I’m just happy to be back on the pitch and hopefully I can help the boys out in the next game and keep progressing from there.”

And when he talks of progress, he’s looking right to the top of table. Shodipo admits that the club are aiming to win League One, not just gain promotion, and he thinks that the amount of competition in the side can potentially play a big role in helping that achieve that goal.

“The realistic aim is number one… We want to go for it and get promoted straight away. There’s depth in the squad, everyone is fighting every day for their spot in training and working hard. We have to fight for the shirt… Nobody expects to walk into the team, they know they have to fight. That’s how it is, and that’s how it should be.”

Mide Shodipo has yet to play a league game for Sheffield Wednesday.

Wednesday were due to play Sunderland this weekend in what would have been a top-of-the-table clash in League One, however the Black Cats were able to call for a postponement of the tie given the international commitments within their ranks.