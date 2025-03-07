There have been plenty of setbacks for Wednesday to deal with in recent weeks, with injuries and illness limiting Röhl’s options when it comes to his starting XI, but he suggest in this week’s press conference that he may have some fresh options available.
Wednesday are in search of a return to winning ways after their recent run of bad form, and givne Plymouth’s recent outings they’ll be eager to end a very rough run of games away against the Pilgrims.
An Owls win would be a rare and welcomed treat given their record away at Home Park in recent years, but they’ll be desperate to try and get back on track after some difficult results of late - and it’ll also give them a big boost ahead of next week’s Steel City Derby. It won’t be an easy feat, thought.
Here’s a look at how the Owls’ could line up at the weekend:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.