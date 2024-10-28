Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thomas Frank says Brentford have ‘big respect’ for Sheffield Wednesday, and that some may be surprised by the strength of their XI.

The Owls take on the Bees on Tuesday evening in their fourth round Carabao Cup clash at the Gtech Community Stadium, and many expect the home side to change things up completely on the back of their hard-fought win over Ipswich Town over the weekend.

Wednesday are likely to make lots of changes themselves in the midst of a busy schedule, but Frank insists that the hosts won’t be taking things easy despite the fact that they’re now an established Premier League outfit who are big favourites for the encounter in London.

“The team news: everyone is available from the Ipswich game," Frank said, as quoted by the club’s official website. “The approach we'll take for this game is that we will go very strong and we will take this very seriously - I have said that from the beginning of the tournament.

“I don’t know if you’ll be surprised, but maybe you will when you see the line-up we put out there tomorrow. It will be a very strong team. We’ve got big respect for the competition, we’ve got big respect for Sheffield Wednesday.”

The Owls don’t have a good record against Brentford in recent years, and even less so in away fixtures, but Röhl will be hoping to change that as they look to try and make use of their underdog tag and cause an upset against top-flight opposition en route to the quarterfinals.