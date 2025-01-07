"Big player" "Should be ok" Latest on Sheffield Wednesday loan pair amid recall deadlines

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 7th Jan 2025, 07:00 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 10:00 GMT
While much of the talk around Sheffield Wednesday’s first week of the January transfer window has centred on what might be possible in terms of incoming deals, there’s a keenness to keep hold of the players they currently have.

Two players that can in theory be taken from them at the whim of their parent clubs are key pair Shea Charles and James Beadle, both of whom have recall clauses written in their loan agreements with Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively.

Owls boss Danny Röhl has maintained for the last weeks that there has been no word from the Saints on Charles, who has made a huge impact in the Wednesday midfield since joining in August. Southampton allowed him to step out on loan to gain a full season of first team experience in the Championship and Wednesday have offered that, with the Northern Ireland international having started every league game since his arrival.

The struggling Saints have a new manager in Ivan Juric, whose stance on the loan is not yet known. But no news is good news from a Wednesday perspective, with Röhl having told The Star on Sunday that there is still no word from the south coast. If the decision is left up to Charles, he suggested, he’s likely to stay.

“At the moment no,” he said. “I think Shea is happy here, it is clear he is a big, big player and he helps us. He is an outstanding player and he will have a great career in the future.”

There has been less speculation around the continuation of Beadle’s loan, with The Star understanding all parties are set to continue their aim at the outset of the arrangement that the England under-21 stopper will benefit from an uninterrupted campaign at one club. He too has shown excellent form in recent weeks and Röhl spoke with more confidence over his goalkeeper’s situation - barring an unforeseen change in circumstances at the Amex.

“James should be OK,” the Owls boss said. “There should not be a question mark. Maybe something happens with Brighton and they have to bring him back but hopefully we can keep our group together, bring some good extra impact players and even then it is not a guarantee.”

