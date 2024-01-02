Big name exit as Sheffield Wednesday's relegation rivals make manager decision
Another of Sheffield Wednesday's relegation rivals are on the hunt for a new manager as reports emerge about Birmingham City and Wayne Rooney.
The England and Manchester United legend has not had a good time of things in the Midlands since taking over in October, and it is being widely reported today that he is being fired after just 15 games in charge of Birmingham.
Rooney won just two of those games - one against the Owls - in what was a disastrous spell in charge of the club, and they now find themselves 20th in the table and just six points ahead of the relegation zone. The decision to part ways with John Eustace isn't looking like a good one.
According to The Mirror a decision as been made to move on from Rooney in an attempt to save their season, and while it has not yet been officially confirmed yet it is expected that the new will be announced at some point in the imminent future.