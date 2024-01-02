Big name exit as Sheffield Wednesday's relegation rivals make manager decision

Another of Sheffield Wednesday's relegation rivals are on the hunt for a new manager as reports emerge about Birmingham City and Wayne Rooney.

The England and Manchester United legend has not had a good time of things in the Midlands since taking over in October, and it is being widely reported today that he is being fired after just 15 games in charge of Birmingham.

Rooney won just two of those games - one against the Owls - in what was a disastrous spell in charge of the club, and they now find themselves 20th in the table and just six points ahead of the relegation zone. The decision to part ways with John Eustace isn't looking like a good one.

