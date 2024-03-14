Big moment as Sheffield Wednesday youngster lands first call-up – top scorer rewarded
The 19-year-old made his Owls debut this season, coming on as a substitute for the Owls in the Boxing Day defeat to Coventry City, and he could now make his international bow after being called up to Norman Mapeza’s Zimbabwean setup.
Phuthi will be rubbing shoulders with players from the Premier League, Ligue 1, Serie A and Super Big when he heads out to his first camp with the Warriors, and he’ll be desperate to make a good first impression.
They will be playing in the Four Nations tournament in Malawi alongside Kenya and Zambia between the 18th and 26th of March, with Mapeza being put in charge on an interim basis, and the young Owl no doubt has his eyes set on securing more than a minute or two on African soil.
Meanwhile there is also a call-up for top scorer, Iké Ugbo, who got the nod from Mauro Biello – also an interim – as he returns to the international scene for the first time in a year on the back of his tremendous form in Wednesday colours.
His last game for the Canadians came back in late 2022, and he’ll be eager to show them what they’ve been missing by taking his club form into the red of his national team when they play host to Trinidad and Tobago in the Concacaf Nations League.
There is also a call-up expected for Di’Shon Bernard with Jamaica, while young Bailey Cadamarteri could also get his first taste of international football after making the provisional list for their game against the United States – that squad will be announced later today.