Big midfielder being considered by Sheffield Wednesday as Owls weigh up options
Wednesday have signed 10 players since the end of last summer as Danny Röhl pieces together a side that he hopes will be capable of putting on a strong performance in the Championship this season – but they are in the market for more, including another defensive midfielder.
With that in mind The Star has been informed that one player who has been mentioned as a potential pursuit is big Fortuna Sittard man, Loreintz Rosier, however his name is thought to be one of several that have been discussed in the halls of Middlewood Road while new arrivals are plotted.
The 25-year-old, who played the full 90 minutes of Fortuna’s opening day win over Go Ahead Eagles at the weekend, missed just four Eredivisie games last season as they finished 10th, however the 6' 3" Frenchman’s only goal came early in the campaign during a victory v Almere City.
It remains to be seen whether things will go any further given that Wednesday are currently assessing the market and have also shown an interest in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder, Malick Yalcouyé, however Röhl will be eager to get more deals done quickly well ahead of the deadline on August 30th.
There are also plans to finalise moves out of Hillsborough before the end of the month – both on loan and permanent deals – however at this point no exits have been officially confirmed.
