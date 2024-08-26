Big Ike Ugbo decision made by Danny Röhl as Sheffield Wednesday hunt kickstart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday make the trip to League Two Grimsby Town for Carabao Cup action on Tuesday.

Danny Röhl will make a late call on the bulk of his selection decisions for Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup tie at Grimsby Town, but one man will certainly make a start as Sheffield Wednesday look to brush off back-to-back league defeats and get back to winning ways.

Marquee striker signing Ike Ugbo signed for the club amid some fanfare earlier this month in a deal believed to be in the region of £2.5m. The Canada international is looking to build on the progress made at Hillsborough last season, when he joined on loan from previous cub Troyes and made a marked impact on the second half of their survival season.

Re-signed after the Owls’ two pre-season training camps had been and gone, Ugbo did not play in any friendly matchs this summer has been subject to a phasing-up of his fitness. There had been warnings that Wednesday fans would have to wait on his first start as the club look to guard against an increased risk of injury and while a full 90 minutes may not be part of the plan, it seems the wait will end this week as Röhl prepares to name him in the starting line-up for the Bundell Park visit.

Asked whether the planned timeframe for Ugbo to start had changed, Röhl said: “This is now important. I spoke to him before the game and I think without the pre-season where he didn't start in appearances, I think Tuesday is a good opportunity for him to start, this is not a secret and he needs minutes. This is what we want to try.”