'Big hearted' Olaf Kobacki getting close to Sheffield Wednesday starting role

Not much was known about Olaf Kobacki at the time of his transfer to Sheffield Wednesday. Now, he’s a player Owls fans are excited about.

New signing attacker Olaf Kobacki is getting closer to a potential starting berth at Sheffield Wednesday as he continues to acclimatise to the requirements of Championship football - and those of Owls manager Danny Röhl.

The Polish youngster was plucked out of the Polish second division and a two-year stint with Arka Gdynia, before which he spent time in Italy as a youngster with Atalanta. The raw, unknown nature of Kobacki’s talent has raised curiosity within the Wednesday fan base, while those inside the club have been impressed by his approach behind the scenes.

Having impressed in pre-season, Kobacki has featured in two of the Owls’ three competitive matches since signing, coming off the bench in their 4-0 opening day win against Plymouth Argyle and playing 67 minutes of their Carabao Cup win at Hull City last week. Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama have been preferred to start in the wide areas in league football so far and though the Pole is still on a learning brief under Röhl, he is edging closer to a sustained push at a starting place.

“For him it was important that he got starting minutes (at Hull),” Röhl said when speaking to The Star last week. “He was in the squad against Plymouth and he came in, he made some good movements and he has good finishing. He is understanding the pressing more and more, this is great and we come closer. We had an open conversation with him, that he knows where he is and that he close to being a starter, there is a challenge in the wing positions and this is fantastic. We know it is a long season and if you have the same quality with two or more players (in each position), this is fantastic.

“This is the reason that I signed him, I see something in him, he has high potential and can make the next step. It is different in the Championship to the second division in Poland and this is the next step. He is doing very well and what I like is that he has a big heart, he is always giving everything for the teammates and for the team. He is learning and he is listening, it shows good character. When it has comes to signings we have been looking to the character, not just to the football side.”