Big fortnight ahead for Sheffield Wednesday addition brought in to aid Achilles heel

The newest face at Sheffield Wednesday will take a step further into his role during this international break, according to Owls boss Danny Röhl.

Andy Parslow joined the backroom staff at S6 earlier this month and will be tasked with improving the Owls’ record at set pieces having been a specialist in that area with clubs such as Swansea City. Analyst Ben King is also adept at dead ball improvement and the pair will work together on developing the side’s record in both directions.

Wednesday have conceded seven goals from set pieces in Championship football this season - two more than any other side - and have scored once. Onlookers noticed an improved effort in their impressive win over Coventry City on Saturday but Röhl has made clear the benefit of the expertise of his new pair will be subject to a process as Parslow gets to grips with his new surroundings.

A manic week on the road to away trips at Bristol City and Coventry left little time for training ground routine, though the matchless fortnight ahead offers far more opportunity. Parslow has a strong record in improving returns from set pieces - in the 2021/22 season in League One, his Wimbledon side scored 18 goals from dead ball situations, an 83 per cent increase on the previous season. In 2022/23 at Swansea, there was a six-fold increase in set-piece goals.

Speaking to The Star, Röhl said on Parslow’s settling-in at Middlewood Road: “So far, so good. I think it helps that we have the international break and we have more time. The training before Coventry was just a small rondo and training, for the other group it was a little bit more blending teams together for set pieces. We could not really bring the cross balls for delivery, you have to pay attention to the muscles. We met, we spoke, but the effect is good.

“It is a process for him, I know people will look to him immediately but it is a process. The focus from our players is right, even how they train the set pieces. They focus and concentrate on small details now and this is great. Hopefully the outcome comes soon.”