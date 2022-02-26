Big double boost as Sheffield Wednesday name XI to face Charlton Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday have welcomed Sam Hutchinson back into their starting XI to face Charlton Athletic
Darren Moore said earlier in the week that ‘Hutch’ was in contention to make a return for the Owls at Hillsborough this weekend, and now it’s been confirmed that he is indeed in the starting line-up, while Dominic Iorfa returns to the squad for the first time since getting injured back in October.
Moore also opted to start the two game-changers from the 3-1 win over Doncaster Rovers, with Callum Paterson and Saido Berahino giving handed a berth in the XI for the game against the Addicks this afternoon.
Wednesday XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jordan Storey, Sam Hutchinson, Liam Palmer, Jack Hunt, Massimo Luongo, George Byers, Barry Bannan, Marvin Johnson, Saido Berahino, Callum Paterson.
Charlton XI: Craig MacGillivray, Chris Gunter, Sam Lavelle, Akin Famewo, Adam Matthews, Alex Gilbey, George Dobson, Albie Morgan, Ben Purrington, Elliot Lee, Mason Burstow.