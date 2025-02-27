Decisions will be made on the contracts of Sheffield Wednesday’s backroom staff - but not until the end of the season.

It became clear last year that the contracts awarded to Danny Röhl’s central backroom staff had not been brought into line with the manager’s extension to 2027 and that the majority of those deals were to come to an end this coming summer. These are understood to include those brought to Hillsborough by Röhl; Sascha Lense, Sal Bibbo and Henrik Pedersen as well as Chris Powell, who renewed his contract with the Owls at the start of the 2024/25 pre-season.

The contracts of the coaches coming to the end of their current deals will be discussed at the end of the current campaign, Röhl suggested, much in the same way as discussions over player contracts tend to be arranged.

“I think it will be dealt with at the end of the season,” he told The Star. “At that point we will make a general picture and overview, and then I think after a season we have the feedback, we sit together with the club and we will see what it means for the summer, what we have to do, what we can do and what is best for the club.

“It’s not for now, this topic. We had this last year after the season, we will have it after the season again. We will bring everything to the point. I have a clear view but this is not for the moment a topic. At the moment our focus is on the next 12 games if it is going well, or maybe really, really well there could still be three more games.”