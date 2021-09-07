Big day for former Sheffield Wednesday striker as he looks to seal Championship contract

But former Sheffield Wednesday striker Connor Wickham – who spent three separate spells on loan with the Owls, a club he has family ties to – could be on the verge of sealing a switch to a Championship club.

The big forward is believed to have been trialling with Preston North End for some time but is yet to snag himself the firm offer of a contract.

That could all change soon though, with the 28-year-old reportedly set to take part in a trial reserve game against their Walsall counterparts this afternoon according to our colleagues at sister paper the Lancashire Post.

Connor Wickham is yet to find a new club having left Crystal Palace in the summer.

Wickham’s latest stint with Wednesday came in the Garry Monk-led 2019/20 season when he offered a presence up top and scored two goals in 13 matches. Injury curtailed his progress towards the end of the season.

Injury disappointment has been a common theme for Wickham of late. He failed to make an appearance in the entirety of last season for Palace and stepping out only twice in the entire season for the Eagles’ under-23 side.

Though the transfer window closed last week, Frankie McAvoy would have no problem making Wickham a North End player given he is a free agent having left Crystal Palace last season.